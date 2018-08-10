

CTV Kitchener





Fire crews spent majority of the afternoon battling a hay bale fire in West Montrose Friday.

Crews say they were called to Katherine Street South near Line 86 around 2 p.m. after a tractor pulling a trailer containing 21 round bales of straw caught fire.

When crews arrived on scene they say the driver of the tractor had disconnected the trailer and the entire load was on fire.

Centre-Wellington, Maryhill, Breslau, St. Jacobs, Conestogo, and Elmira fire stations all responded to the fire.

Crews say the hay was extremely dry, and since it was rolled into bales heavy machinery was called in to pull the hay apart allowing crews to extinguish the flames.

All the burned bales of hay will be sent to a local farmer to be composted in a greenhouse.

Fire officials are still investigating but say its possible exhaust from the truck caused the ignition.