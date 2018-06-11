Featured
Fire consumes barn west of Simcoe
Firefighters battle a barn fire on McDowell Road East in Norfolk County on Monday, June 11, 2018. (Norfolk County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 2:26PM EDT
A barn fire kept firefighters in Norfolk County busy Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property on McDowell Road East near the community of Glenshee, west of Simcoe.
Video provided by the Ontario Provincial Police showed firefighters attacking the fire as a large amount of smoke and flame protruded from the barn in an effort to prevent it from spreading.
Norfolk County - #OPP have McDowell Rd E closed b/t Hazen Rd and Forestry Farm Rd for barn fire. @NoCoFire is on scene along with @HydroOne @NorfolkEMS.— OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 11, 2018
No injuries reported. ^es pic.twitter.com/dd2LXo2T8P
Police said McDowell would remain closed between Hazen and Forestry Farm roads for several hours.
No injuries were reported.