A barn fire kept firefighters in Norfolk County busy Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property on McDowell Road East near the community of Glenshee, west of Simcoe.

Video provided by the Ontario Provincial Police showed firefighters attacking the fire as a large amount of smoke and flame protruded from the barn in an effort to prevent it from spreading.

Norfolk County - #OPP have McDowell Rd E closed b/t Hazen Rd and Forestry Farm Rd for barn fire. @NoCoFire is on scene along with @HydroOne @NorfolkEMS.

No injuries reported. ^es pic.twitter.com/dd2LXo2T8P — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 11, 2018

Police said McDowell would remain closed between Hazen and Forestry Farm roads for several hours.

No injuries were reported.