A barn fire kept firefighters in Norfolk County busy Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property on McDowell Road East near the community of Glenshee, west of Simcoe.

Video provided by the Ontario Provincial Police showed firefighters attacking the fire as a large amount of smoke and flame protruded from the barn in an effort to prevent it from spreading.

Police said McDowell would remain closed between Hazen and Forestry Farm roads for several hours.

No injuries were reported.