KITCHENER -- Crews are currently at the scene of a house fire in Elmira.

Smoke can be seen coming from the home on First Avenue, between Robin Drive and Flamingo Drive.

Officials tell CTV News that the fire started near the back of the home and caused significant damage to the roof.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Eight people who were inside at the time of the fire escaped unharmed.

Crews from Floradale, Elmira and St. Jacobs all responded to the scene.