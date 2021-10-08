Fire causes significant damage to Cambridge home

Cambridge -

A fire at a home in Cambridge caused significant damage on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews, paramedics and police were on scene at a house on Concession Road at Bishop Street North.

A badly burnt out window on the second floor could be seen from the street.

Witnesses at the scene told CTV News they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the house. They also said they saw a man rescue a dog from inside the burning building.

The cause of the fire remains unclear and it is not known if anyone was hurt during the incident.