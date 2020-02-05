KITCHENER -- A home in Kitchener was heavily damaged after a fire broke out Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to the residence on Blackhorne Crescent around 7 p.m.

When they arrived on scene crews say the fire was fully involved with black smoke pouring outside of the building.

An elderly man was home at the time, but was able to escape without injury.

“My dad was home alone so I'm so grateful they were able to help him get out of the home before it filled with smoke. It was quick and very devastating to watch. When you can't do anything about it but just watch it go down, it's just hard," said Rana Koroussa, daughter of the homeowners.

However, fighting the fire proved to be a challenge.

"There were no windows to ventilate to get the heat out, so they were fighting the heat and no visibility. We had a bit of a challenge to find the fire, but we persevered and got it done," said Blake Moggy, assistant platoon chief with the Kitchener Fire Department.

Officials believe the fire started in the basement of the home, but the exact cause is still unknown.

They say there was significant damage to the basement and main floor of the home, but there is no damage estimate at this time.