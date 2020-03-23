KITCHENER -- A house fire in Mitchell shut down Highway 23 on Sunday night.

Crews from three fire stations responded to the call.

One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

#PerthOPP responding to a house fire in Mitchell. One male taken to hospital with minor injuries. Please avoid the area to allow @PerthEastFD to do their jobs. ^dr pic.twitter.com/sChksyXQ4J — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 22, 2020

It appears the fire did extensive damage to the home.

Police asked people to avoid the area as crews worked to battle the fire.

It is unclear how the fire started.