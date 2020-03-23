Fire causes extensive damage to home in Mitchell
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, March 23, 2020 7:12AM EDT
Crews from three fire stations responded to the fire call in Mitchell. (Photo: @OPP_WR)
KITCHENER -- A house fire in Mitchell shut down Highway 23 on Sunday night.
Crews from three fire stations responded to the call.
One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It appears the fire did extensive damage to the home.
Police asked people to avoid the area as crews worked to battle the fire.
It is unclear how the fire started.
RELATED IMAGES