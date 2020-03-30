Fire causes $750,000 in damage to Mapleton restaurant: fire department
The burned remains of Country Sisters Coffee Plus seen after a fire on March 30, 2020. (Tegan Versolatto / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A restaurant and gift shop in Mapleton was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.
The Mapleton Fire Department says it was called to Country Sisters Coffee Plus at around 2:40 a.m.
The business, in a remote area near Wellington Road 86 and Side Road 15, is being described as a total write-off.
Officials say damages are estimated at around $750,000.
It's not yet clear what exactly caused the fire, but fire officials believe it started between the gift shop and restaurant.
They say it's not believed to be cooking-related due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Fire trucks cleared the scene by late Monday morning, while the road was still closed as of 10 a.m.