KITCHENER -- A restaurant and gift shop in Mapleton was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.

The Mapleton Fire Department says it was called to Country Sisters Coffee Plus at around 2:40 a.m.

The business, in a remote area near Wellington Road 86 and Side Road 15, is being described as a total write-off.

Officials say damages are estimated at around $750,000.

It's not yet clear what exactly caused the fire, but fire officials believe it started between the gift shop and restaurant.

They say it's not believed to be cooking-related due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Fire trucks cleared the scene by late Monday morning, while the road was still closed as of 10 a.m.