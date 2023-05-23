Fire causes $500K in damage to home south of Cambridge

The cause of an early morning house fire remains under investigation as fire officials peg the damage at half a million dollars.

Fire officials said the flames began early Monday morning at a home on Cheese Factory Road.

Officials were called to a home in the Village of Branchton, just south of Cambridge, at around 6:40 a.m.

The homeowners were present at the time but no injuries were reported.

Cambridge Fire first responded to the scene, with North Dumfries and St George fire departments later joining the efforts.

The Office of the Fire Marshall was not called to the scene and the cause of the fire is deemed not suspicious.

The home sustained significant damage along the roof and side of the structure.

Fire officials say there are limited details about what caused the fire and the investigation remains ongoing