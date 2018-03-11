

Fire officials were called to a home in Cambridge on Saturday for the report of a fire coming from the basement.

Officials said the call came in around 10:30 p.m. to the home on Norfolk Avenue.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. Police said the homeowners were on vacation.

The fire was put under control fairly quickly, and according to police, fire crews were on scene for only a couple of hours.

No one was injured as a result of the fire and its cause is still under investigation.

Officials are pegging damage at around $100,000.