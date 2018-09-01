Featured
Fire burns in abandoned Breithaupt building
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 1, 2018 6:35PM EDT
The Kitchener Fire Department responded to a fire in Kitchener on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just after 12:00 p.m. at 265 Breithaupt Street in an abandoned office space.
Sprinklers on-site were able to control the fire.
Fire officials are treating the fire as suspicious, prompting police investigation as well.
Early estimates peg the damage at around $50,000.
There were no reports of any injuries.