The Kitchener Fire Department responded to a fire in Kitchener on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 12:00 p.m. at 265 Breithaupt Street in an abandoned office space.

Sprinklers on-site were able to control the fire.

Fire officials are treating the fire as suspicious, prompting police investigation as well.

Early estimates peg the damage at around $50,000.

There were no reports of any injuries.