Fire breaks out in Kitchener home
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 5:49PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 6:44PM EDT
Crews responded to a fire in Kitchener’s south end Sunday afternoon.
They were called to a residence on Biehn Drive around 4 p.m.
Fire officials say the fire started in a sunroom at the back of the house and that damage is estimated at $50,000 dollars.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.