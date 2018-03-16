Featured
Fire breaks out in basement of Kitchener home
A Kitchener Fire Department truck is pictured on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 10:32AM EDT
A basement fire in Kitchener’s south end is under investigation.
Firefighters were called to a home on Carlyle Drive, near Homer Watson Boulevard and Huron Road, around 3 a.m. Friday.
Fire officials say there was one woman in the home at the time. She was able to escape safely.
Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.