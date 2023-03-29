Fire breaks out at Milverton long-term care home

Fire crews in Perth East were called to a fire at a Milverton long-term care home Monday.

The Perth East Fire Department says they were called around 9:45 p.m. to the Knollcrest Lodge on William Street.

They said the fire started in one of the data rooms that contains the cabling for television and internet access.

Fire Chief Bill Hunter said the south wing of the building was evacuated and residents were moved to the north wing. No one was hurt.

Hunter said flames were contained to the data room by the sprinkler system and crews worked to clear smoke from the building.

There is about $50,000 in damages to some computer equipment.