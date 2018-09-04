

CTV Kitchener





Crews attended a fire at the Ontario Provincial Police branch in Cambridge on Beaverdale Road.

On Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department responded to the fire, just minutes after their newest station opened a few blocks away.

Officers there were in disbelief.

"We respond to emergencies everyday, and these types of situations, but when it's your own workplace and, for a lot of us kind of our second home or home away from home, it's surreal," said Cst. Lauren Ball with the OPP.

A total of 20 firefighters from three stations fought the flames, including two aerial trucks.

Hours later, crews are still battling hotspots after a defensive, multi-angle approach, and for the most part flames were extinguished.

There were no injuries reported, but nearby residents were asked to stay inside due to smoke.

It was not clear what caused the fire.

The building badly damaged, the OPP detachment would need to relocate.

Ball said that the branch would move temporarily to Milton.

A damage estimate was not available.