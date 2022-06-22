Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure

Firefighters put out flames at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park on Wednesday afternoon.

They tell CTV News that the structure was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.

Fire damage to the llama enclosure at Waterloo Park on June 22, 2022. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

Staff and firefighters were able to move the llamas away from the burning building and none of them were harmed.

As of 5 p.m., crews remained at the enclosure to put out any lingering hot spots.