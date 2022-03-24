Fire at Waterloo house prompts road closures

A fire at an abandoned house in Waterloo prompted some road closures Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called out to 252 Hemlock Drive around 9:15 p.m. for a fire that reportedly originated in the basement.

Officials say there was heavy smoke when crews arrived, but the 17 firefighters from three stations put out the fire in roughly 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Hickory and Hemlock Streets were closed off for about three hours.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or damage estimate. Investigators are expected to be on scene throughout Thursday.