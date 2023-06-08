Fire at Waterloo house displaces 7 people

Seven people have been displaced after flames erupted at their Waterloo home.

Firefighters were called to the house on Laurel Street around noon Thursday.

“Seventeen firefighters on scene put the fire out quickly,” said Matthew Wells, Waterloo Fire Rescue acting platoon chief.

No working smoke alarms in fatal Waterloo house fire

Here’s where the current burn bans are in Waterloo region and surrounding area

Wells said the fire was mostly confined to the rear of the building, but there is smoke damage throughout the home.

“Thankfully there were working smoke alarms,” Wells said, noting everyone got out safely.

Damage is estimated to be at least $100,000.

Fire damage is visible at the back of the home. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

It’s not clear when the seven residents will be able to return home, Wells said.

They’re currently being supported by Red Cross and Conestoga College, where four of them are current students.

“It’s just a great reminder to ensure you do have working smoke alarms. They are very effective,” Wells said. “They were active in this case, so it’s a good outcome.”

Damage from the fire is estimated to be at least $100,000. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)