Fire at Waterloo gazebo was intentionally set: police

Waterloo regional police say a fire at a Waterloo gazebo on Sunday was intentionally set.

It happened in the area of Labrador Drive and Bridge Street West.

According to police, at approximately 5 p.m., emergency services responded to reports of a gazebo on fire.

Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.