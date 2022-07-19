Fire at Waterloo gazebo was intentionally set: police
Fire at Waterloo gazebo was intentionally set: police
Waterloo regional police say a fire at a Waterloo gazebo on Sunday was intentionally set.
It happened in the area of Labrador Drive and Bridge Street West.
According to police, at approximately 5 p.m., emergency services responded to reports of a gazebo on fire.
Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heat warnings issued in four provinces, severe thunderstorms expected for some
Environment Canada issued heat warnings in four provinces on Tuesday, including Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec.
Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C
Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C on Tuesday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fueling a spate of fires across London.
Researchers say extreme heat is making mental health crises more common
Health-care researchers are warning about the effects of high temperatures on mental health, amid a string of heat waves in Europe, the United Kingdom and North America.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau understands the public's frustration and disgust with Hockey Canada. He shares many of those same feelings. Trudeau ripped the federation's leadership Tuesday in the wake of revelations that it maintains a fund meant to deal with sexual abuse claims.
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Canadians making progress on relying less on single-use plastics like straws and bags: StatCan
Canadians are making progress on moving away from single-use plastics by using fewer disposable straws and relying on reusable bags, water bottles and mugs, according to data from Statistics Canada.
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
U.S. House approves same-sex marriage bill, retort to high court
The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many Conservative Americans.
London
-
Man charged in connection to disturbance at Wortley Village Pride event speaks out
London police have identified the person charged in connection with an altercation at the Wortley Pride event over the weekend, and on Tuesday, he shared his side of the story with CTV News London.
-
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
-
Two people charged in connection with 2 weeks of break and enters
Two people are charged after a string of break and enters in London over a two week period.
Windsor
-
Police surround west Windsor home
Police had a house in a west Windsor surrounded Tuesday night, calling on the occupant to come out as they were under arrest.
-
Local truck company owner sentenced to 9 years on drug trafficking-related charges
The owner of a local transport truck company has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he was found guilty of importing drugs into Canada.
-
Commentators continue to question Windsor CAO's dismissal, was a 20-year bylaw violated in the process?
Nearly four months since the City of Windsor and its CAO Jason Reynar parted ways, political commentators remain curious about how the relationship ended.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating armed robbery in Simcoe County
Nottawasaga provincial police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Simcoe County involving a motorcyclist.
-
Missing man search underway in The Blue Mountains
Collingwood provincial police are searching for a man missing since Saturday in The Blue Mountains.
-
Simcoe Muskoka opioid crisis trending in wrong direction: SMDHU
The local health unit says the opioid crisis trend in Simcoe Muskoka is headed in the wrong direction.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury dancer wins national competition
An elite dancer from Sudbury won a handful of awards at her final dance competition.
-
More than half of Sudbury hospital care workers say they have been sexually harassed, assaulted
A new CUPE poll has found more than half of Sudbury hospital nurses, PSWs and other staff are being subjected to high rates of sexual violence.
-
Drunk from Sudbury disrupts Elliot Lake drag race
A 31-year-old from Sudbury has been charged following a disturbance at the municipal airport just south of Elliot Lake on July 17.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family could miss Disney World trip due to passport delays
An Ottawa dad may be forced to cancel a surprise trip to Disney World for his nine-year-old son because they still haven't received passports nearly 16 weeks after applying.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau understands the public's frustration and disgust with Hockey Canada. He shares many of those same feelings. Trudeau ripped the federation's leadership Tuesday in the wake of revelations that it maintains a fund meant to deal with sexual abuse claims.
-
Inquest into Ottawa construction worker's death postponed
A coroner's inquest into the death of an Ottawa construction worker who died while working on the Claridge Icon building has been postponed.
Toronto
-
GTA faces 'unprecedented surge' in terminated condo listings of 643 per cent in six months
The Greater Toronto Area is facing an “unprecedented surge” in the number of terminated condo real estate listings, which indicates that the region’s housing market is continuing to slow down, experts say.
-
Ontario woman warns about computer virus banking scam after losing $60,000
An Ontario senior says she is devastated after losing $60,000 in a banking scam that started when a virus popped up on her laptop computer screen.
-
This is how travellers will find out if they've been selected for a mandatory test at Toronto Pearson
Mandatory random COVID-19 testing has returned to Canada’s busiest airport for fully vaccinated travellers. Here's what you should know.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Multiple heat warnings in effect in Quebec, thunderstorms coming
Heat has been making the headlines across Europe over the past week, with temperature records being shattered, and now heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southwestern Quebec, including Montreal.
-
COVID-19 claims 35 more lives in Quebec as infections rise
An additional 35 Quebecers have died due to COVID-19, for a total of 15,800 since the pandemic began.
-
SPCA, police rescue over a dozen cats from a Montreal storage locker
Montreal SPCA staff rescued more than a dozen cats and kittens locked in a storage locker in what they call 'unsanitary' conditions.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
-
N.S. premier reopening legislature to stop recommended pay hikes for its members
Nova Scotia's legislature will reconvene next week to stop the implementation of a pay bump for its members that would raise annual salaries above $100,000, Premier Tim Houston said Tuesday.
-
Civilian complaints watchdog probes N.S. RCMP conduct ahead of woman's 2017 murder
The civilian review board of the RCMP said Tuesday it will investigate the Nova Scotia RCMP's handling of the case of Susan Butlin, who was murdered by her neighbour four weeks after she told police he sexually assaulted her.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba during Tuesday's storm?
Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, bringing more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain to parts of the province.
-
'The patients could hear him screaming': Winnipeg man in pain left waiting one hour for ER doctor
A Manitoba couple claims they experienced how broken the hospital system is after their recent visit to a Winnipeg emergency department.
-
Manitoba residential school survivors working through logistical challenges to attend Pope’s visit
Some residential school survivors in Manitoba are preparing to attend Pope Francis’s visit to Canada but the trip planning has come with a few challenges.
Calgary
-
Calgary family claims Sunwing delays, poor communication made them miss Cuban vacation
Members of the Palma family thought they would be sipping margaritas on a beach in Cuba this week, but allege they had trouble boarding their Sunwing flight due to delays and poor communication.
-
2 people in hospital after motorcycle collides with deer on Hwy. 22
Two people are in critical condition after a motorcycle collided with a deer Tuesday afternoon.
-
Calgary Folk Music Festival returns to Prince’s Island Park
After a strictly digital edition in 2020 and a dramatically reconfigured event in 2021, the whole old-school Calgary Folk Music Festival returns to Prince’s Island Park on July 21, much to the rejoicing of Calgary music lovers.
Edmonton
-
$760K in fentanyl seized after armed robbery: police
Two people are facing charges after a robbery investigation that led to the seizure of a handgun and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fentanyl.
-
Alberta to open 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults Wednesday
Adult Albertans are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, the province has announced.
-
'She thought of everyone else first': Family, friends remember cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Red Deer
The family of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run near Red Deer remembers her as a loving daughter, sister, and aunt who had a passion for physiotherapy and cycling.
Vancouver
-
Accuser cross-examined at sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The woman who testified that former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen raped her in his hotel room was cross-examined in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, during day two of the high-profile sexual assault trial.
-
David Eby expected to announce he's running for B.C. premier
After weeks of speculation, B.C. Attorney General David Eby is expected to announce he's running to replace outgoing NDP Premier John Horgan.
-
'Horrific tragedy': Indigenous leaders call for inquiry into fatal RCMP incident in Williams Lake
Indigenous leaders are calling for an independent public inquiry into the death of a father of four and member of the Williams Lake First Nation, saying the RCMP's response to the family's distress call included heavily-armed officers and tear gas.