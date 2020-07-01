Advertisement
Fire at Waterloo business causes roughly $100K in damage
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 2:45PM EDT
A Waterloo Fire Rescue truck is pictured in this file photo. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a fire at a business that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Laurel and Tweed streets.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
The cause of the fire is unknown as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.