

CTV Kitchener





A fire at a waste removal facility in Ayr sent yellow smoke pouring into the sky.

Fire crews were called to the business on Earl Thompson Place in an industrial zone in Ayr at around 3 p.m.

Officials say an evaporator tank caught fire after a blower system overheated. The tank contained a combination of oil and water.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire using a foam mixture.

No injuries or health concerns were reported. One nearby business was put in shelter-in-place until the fire was out.

There was no damage estimate, and fire crews have since cleared from the scene.