WATERLOO -- A fire near the back of the Region of Waterloo landfill has caused $50,000 in damage.

Waterloo firefighters were called to the scene on Erb Street around 10 p.m. An additional tanker from the Kitchener station was also called in to assist.

Officials say tarps used to cover the landfill were damaged from the fire and no structures were affected.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. No injuries were reported.