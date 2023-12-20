KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fire at New Hamburg apiary

    Firefighters respond to Nith Valley Apiaries in New Hamburg on Dec. 20, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Firefighters respond to Nith Valley Apiaries in New Hamburg on Dec. 20, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

    No one was hurt in a fire at a New Hamburg apiary Wednesday morning.

    The co-owner of a farm across the street told CTV News the flames broke out at Nith Valley Apiaries on Christner Road around daybreak. Crews arrived quickly and put out the fire.

    In a social media post, the apiary said the flames took over their workshop. The honeyhouse, retail store, and bulk storage were not affected.

    More to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top Hamas leader arrives in Cairo for talks on war

    Hamas' top leader travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, part of a flurry of diplomacy aimed at securing another ceasefire and hostage swap at a moment when the militant group is putting up stiff resistance to Israel's offensive.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News