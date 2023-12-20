Fire at New Hamburg apiary

No one was hurt in a fire at a New Hamburg apiary Wednesday morning.

The co-owner of a farm across the street told CTV News the flames broke out at Nith Valley Apiaries on Christner Road around daybreak. Crews arrived quickly and put out the fire.

In a social media post, the apiary said the flames took over their workshop. The honeyhouse, retail store, and bulk storage were not affected.

More to come.