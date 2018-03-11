

CTV Kitchener





Around 20 people were forced to evacuate the Mount Royal Tavern & Restaurant on Friday night for the report of a fire on the second floor of the building.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the Wellington North Fire Service responded to the building at 187 Main Street.

Officials managed to contain the fire to one unit. One resident was taken to a local hospital with third degree burns and one other person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Damage is estimated at approximately $10,000.

Three fire detachments responded including Mount Forest, Arthur, and West Grey. The Onatrio Provinical Police and Guelph Wellington EMS also assisted.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was notified. Officials said the fire is being treated as accidental at this time.