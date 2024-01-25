Fire at Mount Forest school

St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest is closed today after a fire.

Wellington North Deputy Fire Chief Marco Guidotti said emergency responders were called to the scene around 6:15 a.m.

Someone had gone to the school to take out the recycling and spotted flames coming out of an electrical room at the side of the building, Guidotti said.

No one was inside the school at the time.

Firefighters respond to St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest on Jan. 25, 2024. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames. Guidotti said crews are checking for hotspots and aren’t sure how long they’ll be on scene today.

“We’re still dealing with hotspots, it’s kind of hard because there’s basically three types of ceiling that we’re trying to go through, there’s a new ceiling, old ceiling, then there’s the roof of the structure itself,” he explained.

In a message posted to social media at 7 a.m., the Wellington Catholic District School Board said St. Mary Catholic School would be closed Thursday due to “an unexpected facilities issue.”