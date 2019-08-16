

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Cambridge Fire says damages are estimated to be around $80,000 after a fire broke out at a McDonald’s Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the restaurant on Jamieson Parkway around 4 p.m.

19 firefighters from four stations responded.

They say the fire started inside a fryer unit, and flames were visible when crews arrived on scene.

They were able to keep the fire contained to the unit, however officials say only part of the in-house extinguishing system went off during the fire.

There were no injuries.