Fire at McDonald’s causes $80,000 in damages
Cambridge Fire says damages are estimated to be around $80,000 after a fire broke out at a McDonald’s Friday afternoon.
Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 10:07PM EDT
Crews were called to the restaurant on Jamieson Parkway around 4 p.m.
19 firefighters from four stations responded.
They say the fire started inside a fryer unit, and flames were visible when crews arrived on scene.
They were able to keep the fire contained to the unit, however officials say only part of the in-house extinguishing system went off during the fire.
There were no injuries.