A fire at a livestock farm in Wellesley Township was started by a four-year old playing with a barbecue lighter.

The child's blanket was sparked by the lighter, which caused the fire.

It sent four people to hospital for smoke inhalation on Saturday.

One of them is in a London hospital with more serious injuries.

The Wellesley Fire Department says it started in a shed and spread to the house.

The fire happened around 8:30 a.m. on Line 86 near Northfield Drive East.

All three Wellesley fire departments and the Flordale tanker responded.

Everyone inside the house got out before fire crews arrived.

Eli Bowman has owned the property since he took it over from his father in 2000.

He says he was heartbroken when he saw the damage.

But he says there was no damage to the livestock.

The family has owned the property since 1989.

The house had been rented out to a family of six for over a month.

Officials don't have an exact cost for damages, but say it is estimated to be over $5,000.