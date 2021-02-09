KITCHENER -- Fire officials say a fire at the Inn of Waterloo on Tuesday evening caused an estimated $1 million in smoke damage.

Officials at the scene said the fire was in one of the units. It happened in the tower, which is being utilized as shelter spaces for the region's homeless population.

Police, fire crews and Red Cross all responded to the blaze.

Around 130 people will be bused to another hotel while crews deal with the fire.