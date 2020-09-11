KITCHENER -- A fire at a Hydro One substation between Elora and Fergus knocked out power for residents living in the area, said fire officials in Centre Wellington.

Centre Wellington Fire Chief Brad Patton tweeted that firefighters were on scene of the fire on County Road 18 at 3:42 a.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Karn responded that the fire had been extinguished just before 6 a.m., but power had been affected for areas of Salem, Fergus and Elora serviced by Hydro One.

Hydro One reports an outage is affecting over 1,500 hundred customers.

Estimated time for power restoration is listed as 10 a.m. according to the company’s website.