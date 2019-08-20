

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Fire officials were busy battling a fire at a home in the Rockwood area Tuesday evening.

Guelph Eramosa and Puslinch fire crews were on scene of the fire on MacLennan Street between Gamble Lane and John Street.

Officials say 32 firefighters responded in total.

Guelph Fire officials say the home suffered extensive damage and a partial roof collapse.

The occupants of the residence were home at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

However, one firefighter was treated by EMS on scene, after collapsing.

OPP tweeted that MacLennan Street between Gamble Lane and John Street is closed while crews battle the fire.

There is no word at this time on how the fire started or any damage estimate.

As of midnight, crews remained on scene.

More to come …