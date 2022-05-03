Fire at former Schneiders office building prompts road closure

A fire at a vacant office building in Kitchener prompted police to close a portion of Courtland Avenue Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6:10 p.m. where smoke could be seen coming from the former Scheiders office building.

Part of Courtland was closed for about an hour and a half by police before the fire was extinguished.

Grand River Transit service was also impacted during that time.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the fire and the investigation into the cause is still ongoing.