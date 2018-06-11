Featured
Fire at former German club an act of vandalism, fire officials say
A truck from the Cambridge Fire Department responds to an emergency call.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 8:27AM EDT
An abandoned building in Cambridge has been hit with an alleged act of vandalism.
Firefighters say they were called to the former Continental German Club on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Fire officials say they believe the incident was an act of vandalism.
A damage estimate has not been released but the fire department says the building suffered smoke and heat damage inside.