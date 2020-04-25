WATERLOO -- An overnight fire that destroyed a few vehicles at Highland Pines Campgrounds in Wellington County is being considered suspicious.

Centre Wellington Fire says they were called in around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday to the scene on Fifth Line in Belwood.

The incident reportedly included a fire in a large shed with several explosions that turned out to be tires blowing up.

Officials say they arrived on scene and found a front end loader and dump truck on fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and keep it from extending to the shed.

The cause is under investigation but considered suspicious.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.