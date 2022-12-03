Fire at Breslau home causes $200,000 in damage
Waterloo regional police say no injuries were reported after an early morning fire at a home in Breslau.
Emergency services were called to the residence in the area of Cordell Street and Townsend Drive around 5:25 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
Police say damage is estimated at $200,000 and the cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Left in the dark': Government delays place financial pressure on Afghan refugees, say advocates
Refugee advocates are raising concerns that Afghan refugees granted asylum in Canada are being burdened by escalating costs stemming from the government’s delay in processing their claims.
Review of how CRA audits Muslim charities ‘inherently flawed,’ groups say in open letter to PM
Dozens of Muslim philanthropic groups are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman office can access all the information it needs to conduct a systemic review of how the Canada Revenue Agency treats and audits Muslim-led charities.
Three key talking points as Canada now looks ahead to 2026 World Cup
It was a monumental occasion when Canada stepped onto soccer’s biggest stage in Qatar, and while its World Cup campaign ended miserably, there is still hope moving forward. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the three talking points ahead of the next World Cup in 2026.
Canadians can write to Santa in the language of their choice, Canada Post says, after some express confusion
After some people expressed confusion online over what languages Canada Post will accept from Canadians writing to Santa this holiday season, the corporation says it accepts letters in any language.
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the veterans affairs minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Transport minister confident in a smooth holiday air travel season, despite expecting large volume of passengers
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the upcoming holiday travel season is sure to be a busy one, but that he’s working with air travel stakeholders to ensure the summer’s flight cancellations and lost luggage problems aren’t repeated.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1
Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.
London
-
Wind storm knocks out power lines, traffic lights and branches in London, Ont.
A strong wind storm caused by a fast-moving cold front resulted in power disruptions in London Saturday morning. The gusts took down power lines in multiple locations, including an alarming incident in a city park off Darlene Crescent, where a dangling power line made contact several times causing fiery explosions, cracking and arching of other lines.
-
Alleged drunk driver flees scene of crash: London police
A man from St. Thomas, Ont. is facing several charges after he allegedly crashed his car into a streetlight while intoxicated and then fled the scene, London police said. The damages are approximated at $7,000.
-
Londoners give to those in need at area grocery stores Saturday
The London Business Cares Food Drive (LBCFD) received a substantial boost Saturday thanks to a day-long grocery store donation campaign. At the Food Basics at Wonderland and Commissioners roads, CTV News London personalities and their families were joined by Bell Media radio employees and young volunteers.
Windsor
-
Section of Concession Road 3 North in Amherstburg closed due to downed hydro poles
Nicholas Baggio, a resident who lives on Concession Road 3 North told CTV News Windsor that when he woke up Saturday morning, he saw recycling bins strewn across his lawn — only afterwards did he see the damage to the hydro poles on the road. Windsor police ask the public to avoid the area in the meantime.
-
Prohibited driver flees scene of crash, later arrested: Chatham-Kent police
A prohibited driver has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on Friday, Chatham-Kent police said.
-
Wind warning issued for Windsor, Ont. region on Saturday
Windsor should expect some fierce weather on Saturday, as strong winds are expected across the region as most of southern Ontario finds itself under a wind warning with gusts of up to 90 km/h expected, according to Environment Canada.
Barrie
-
Serious crash in Barrie results in impaired driving charge for local woman
A woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision that seriously injured multiple people at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East in Barrie Thursday evening.
-
Firefighters battle massive blaze at industrial site in Bracebridge
More than two dozen firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke after a fire erupted at an industrial site in Bracebridge.
-
Generosity in full swing as South Simcoe Police help build a 'Toy Mountain'
It's the season of giving, and the South Simcoe Police Service is truly getting in the spirit of the season.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how to watch this year's CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
For the first time, the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon will be held at Greater Sudbury’s new arts facility, Place des Arts.
-
Snowplow driver killed in collision near Thunder Bay, Ont.
A snowplow driver was killed Friday evening when his plow collided with a tractor-trailer near Thunder Bay.
-
North Bay company fined $200K for damaging turtle habitat
A construction company in North Bay has been fined $200,000 for causing damage to a Blandings Turtle habitat in 2018. The turtle is a threatened species in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
WIND WARNING
WIND WARNING | Windy, rainy Saturday with above-average temperatures
A wind warning is in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario with the possibility of wind gusts of up to 90 km/h
-
Here's what you need to know about the vacant unit tax letter from the city of Ottawa
A letter from the city of Ottawa arrived in tens of thousands of mailboxes this week, asking homeowners to declare whether any of their properties are vacant.
-
Redblacks hire former Als coach Khari Jones as offensive coordinator, assistant head coach
The Ottawa Redblacks have announced another major hire just one day after announcing their new head coach.
Toronto
-
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade hits the streets Saturday. These roads will be closed
The Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., the Toronto Police Service (TPS) says many of the streets along the parade route will be closed until noon on Saturday.
-
Ontario millennials need to save for over 20 years for down payment on a home: report
A new report shows house prices need to drop by more than $500,000 for millennials to be able to afford a home in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Young man in critical condition after being struck on Montreal highway, 1 arrested for impaired driving
Police have arrested a man for drunk driving after a 22-year-old man was struck by a car in the Viger tunnel after getting out of his own car to check an issue.
-
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal for first time since sexual assault allegations
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal on Saturday night for a show at the Bell Centre. It's the local band's first show since multiple sexual assault allegations were brought forward against frontman Win Butler in the summer.
-
CF Montreal, Canada defender Alistair Johnston heading to Celtic FC
CF Montreal and Canadian national defender Alistair Johnston is heading to the Scottish Premier League, as Celtic FC in Glasgow confirmed his transfer Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
N.L. children's hospital cancels some surgeries amid surge in respiratory illness
A children's hospital in the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador says it has had to cancel some surgeries and appointments due to a high level of respiratory illness.
-
Single-vehicle crash kills 33-year-old New Brunswick man
A 33-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferies Corner, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian killed in early morning collision: WPS
A man is dead following an early morning crash in the Polo Park area.
-
Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1
WINNIPEG -- Patrik Laine had an inkling he might have a good game in his return from an ankle injury. He was right.
-
'We wish we didn't have to do it': School bus routes being cancelled due to lack of drivers
School divisions in and around Winnipeg are dealing with a lack of bus drivers, which is leading to some routes being cancelled.
Calgary
-
Goggia resume winning ways in Lake Louise, takes season's first women's downhill
Sofia Goggia picked up where she left off in Lake Louise, Alta.
-
Climbing rock installation creates traffic delays around Millennium Park
If you're driving around Shaw Millennium Park Saturday, the city suggests searching for a Plan B.
-
Wranglers topple Gulls as Phillips continues hot streak
Matthew Phillips picked up where he left off in November Friday night in San Diego, as the Calgary Wranglers defeated the Gulls 7-3.
Edmonton
-
Victim of suspicious death at encampment identified
The cause of a suspicious death at an Edmonton encampment this week is being withheld for 'investigative reasons,' the city's police service said on Friday.
-
ETS winter service changes kick in on Sunday
Edmonton transit is implementing some service changes this weekend, including splitting Route 73, a detour to account for a bridge replacement and adding new on demand transit stops.
-
Oilers seeking rebound performance vs. visiting Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers return home and try to bounce back when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
Kamloops man charged nearly 2 years after downtown homicide
Mounties in Kamloops say they have arrested a man for his role in a 2021 homicide in the city, nearly 22 months after it occurred.
-
1-day jail sentence for repeat offender Vancouver police called 'dangerous'
The Vancouver Police Department says a man who was the subject of a province-wide warrant last month has pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and been sentenced to one day in jail, after credit for time served.
-
Independent review of B.C. COVID response calls for better communication, transparency
A review of British Columbia's COVID-19 response released Friday says despite being unprepared for the pandemic, the province showed "resilience, balance and nimbleness" during the emergency.