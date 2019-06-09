

Officials are treating the fire that damaged a Cambridge auto repair shop as suspicious.

People passing by PK Auto Care on Dundas Street North spotted the flames just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene the building already had extensive damage.

No one was injured and the cause is still under investigation.

Owner Shah Khalid moved to Canada from Australia in 2018.

He claims he's already dealt with three incidents of vandalism since he took over the repair business in March.

Khalid says it started with broken windows.

“There are ten shops on the road. Why do they not go to anybody else?”

Two days ago someone threw a rock through the shop’s window.

Khalid finally decided to install a security camera on Saturday.

That very night the motion detector went off at 3:15 a.m. and 15 minutes later firefighters were called to the business.

And this isn’t the first fire at this location.

“Probably a year ago we were also at a fire here,” says platoon chief Rick Hembley. “It was also suspicious so there’s a little bit of history with this structure.”

Damage to the property is estimated at $200,000-$300,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified but they are waiting for the results of Cambridge Fire’s investigation.