KITCHENER -- A fire at a vacant home in Cambridge has been deemed accidental.

Firefighters were called to the Fountain Street property, near King Street West, just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a small fire on the main floor.

Officials say several people had been in the home but left shortly before firefighters arrived on scene.

No one was hurt.

Waterloo Regional Police say damage from the fire is estimated at $25,000.