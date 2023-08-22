Fire at abandoned Kitchener auto shop closes section of Queen Street

A section of Queen Street remains closed Tuesday morning after an overnight fire at an abandoned auto shop.

Kitchener Fire says they were called to the building at 588 Queen St. around 2:30 a.m. Three stations responded.

Crews responded to the fire at 588 Queen St. around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday Aug. 22, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

No one was hurt.

As of 9:30 a.m., crews remain on scene and Queen Street is closed between Mill Street and Home Avenue.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and remains under investigation.

Queen Street remains closed between Mill Street and Home Avenue Tuesday morning. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)