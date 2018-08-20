

CTV Kitchener





On Monday morning, fire crews responded to a call in Kitchener at Ahrens and Breithaupt Street after a dust control system in a factory caught fire.

According to officials, the fire was small and was put out quickly.

It was contained to inside the dust system, so no flames were visible but there was smoke.

Crews remained on scene to monitor the situation.

Employees at the business were evacuated but no one was hurt.