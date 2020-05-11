KITCHENER -- Guelph City Councillors approved a new project on Monday, to target so-called ‘pinch spots’ that can hinder physical distancing efforts in the city.

Mayor Cam Guthrie says in the coming weeks, city staff will be working to identify the problems spots where vehicular traffic can cause a lack of distancing between pedestrians.

He says the initiative comes under the advice of Public Health officials.

While it could see traffic lanes or parking spots reduced, he is asking residents and local businesses to give each other some grace.

“We want to make sure we’re working with everyone when we do this,” said Guthrie. “If there’s anything that will interfere with businesses opening up in our downtown core or anywhere else in the city, they’re going to make sure they consult in advance around that.”

The project could cost the City as much as $45,000, but the mayor says that funding will come from the already approved Mayor and Council training and conference budget, as those funds are no longer needed.

He says the initiatives will be implemented as soon as possible, but will remain temporary.