Provincial Police are appealing to the public for more information on a triple murder near London.

The bodies of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson were found last Sunday by Bodkin Road, near Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

All three were from Six Nations.

On Saturday OPP posted photos of the victims with a plea to “Find Our Killer.”

They’re also asking anyone who saw a grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck before 10 a.m. on November 4 to give them a call at 1-844-677-5050.

Six Nations issued a press release on behalf of the victim’s families Friday night, saying in part: “we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of sympathy and support in the wake of the deaths of our loved ones. Thank you to everyone for messages and prayers expressing condolence. We know that our families are not alone in our sadness as the loss of Melissa, Al and Mike has left our community in shock and grief.”