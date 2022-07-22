Final day of competition at Canadian Women's Amateur Championship in Kitchener

Some of the best female golfers in Canada are taking part in the final round of the Canadian Women's Amateur Championship in Kitchener.

Organizers at Westmount Country Club said close to 300 spectators turned out Friday morning to check out the action on the green, and even more are expected throughout the day.

All eyes were on Monet Chun, the 21-year-old from Richmond Hill, who was the only player under par. She started Friday's play with a 6 shot lead and 5 under par.

Chun hit a speed bump with a bogey on the fourth hole to fall to 4-under, but she still had a strong hold on the lead.

As for local talent, Peyton Costabile finished her opening nine with a birdie, to get to 2-under on the day. The Ayr-native stepped onto the 10th tee in a tie for 8th place and 4-over par.

Brooke Sharpe of Kitchener has also played well all week. The Laurel Heights Secondary School teacher made the midway cut on Wednesday. She teed off this morning at 17-over.

"I would keep my eye on Peyton for sure," said Lori Spoltore, the host club tournament chair for the 2022 Canadian Women's Amateur. "She's going to go low today. These are perfect conditions for her and she's going to be super aggressive with the pins. Brooke is just a phenom. She's a school teacher. I hope she really hits the ball well. She hits the ball beautifully and she has a bunch of people following her to support her."

There's a lot at stake at the tournament.

The winner will get a spot in the U.S. Women's Amateur tournament and she'll also qualify for the CP Women's Open on the LPGA tour next month in Ottawa.