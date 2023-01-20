Film production bringing Christmas back to Cambridge

Christmas is returning - in a sense - to Cambridge on Monday with a Champlain Media East Inc. production coming to the city to film for a day.

The production, called “Christmas Casanova,” will be filming on sidewalk areas in front of 52 Main Street and inside the building.

The City of Cambridge said the area will be impacted from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

Crews will be parking at 30 Wellington South. Parking on and around the Main Street and 30 Wellington South Areas will be affected.

According to the Directors Guild of Canada Hot List, the film started shooting on Jan. 10 and wraps up on Jan. 23.

The film is directed by Will Bowes.