The community of St. George will be coming together once again this time to watch the screening of a film inspired by the boy who brought Christmas early.

The town rallied in October 2015 to throw a parade for Evan Leversage who had an inoperable brain tumour and had asked his mother for one last Christmas.

Evan’s story has since been adapted into a movie by Srijit Mukherji, an Indian filmmaker.

“There’s a lot of a similarity,” says Evan’s mother Nicole Wellwood who recently travelled to India to attend the film’s premiere.

“It’s an incredible movie, it’s very inspiring. It really shows what the best in humanity can do,” says Wellwood.

Now that she’s back home, she’s looking forward to the film’s screening on Thursday evening in Sunny Hill Park in St. George.

“I want to share this night with people that were inspired by Evan,” Wellwood says. “I want to share this night with people that may need some inspiration right now.”

She says the park’s location holds a special meaning because it’s along the parade route and is also across the street from where Evan has been laid to rest.

Wellwood says if Evan was here to see the film he would be thrilled.

“He would be all smiles, all giggles, and just shining bright,” she says.

Donations will be accepted for the Stedman community hospice and Evan’s legacy.

Evan died on Dec. 6, 2015.