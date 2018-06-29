

CTV Kitchener





A free screening of a movie based on the story of a Brantford-area boy who got his hometown to stage a Christmas parade in October will be held in that town next week.

“Uma”, an Indian movie inspired by Evan Leversage, will be shown at Sunny Hill Park in St. George at 8 p.m. on July 5.

The movie tells the story of a father helping her daughter attend a festival in honour of a Hindu goddess.

It is based on the real life of Evan Leversage, who suffered from a rare form of brain tumour.

Leversage received worldwide attention in 2015 when St. George held a special Christmas parade in October. Leversage, who loved Christmas, was not expected to survive long enough to see the holiday roll around again. He died early in December 2015 at the age of seven.

Indian filmmaker Srijit Mukherji learned of Leversage’s story and created “Uma” based on it.

“Uma” is rated PG-13 and contains a mixture of English dialogue and Bengali dialogue with English subtitles.