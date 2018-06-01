

CTV Kitchener





The McDougall Cottage historic site re-opened Thursday for the first time in over a month.

In April, a neighbour’s water main break flooded the historic site’s basement and kitchen, resulting in severe damage.

The electrical panel, boiler, water softener, as well as the water heater were all destroyed.

“The major issue was getting the water out in the first place,” says Michelle Bartlett, historic site specialist. “Everything was soaked. Fortunately we were able to get the artifacts out on time. None of them were damaged, which is really important.”

Community members showed their support for the historic site when the flood happened by helping to clean up the damage.

“We really appreciate that. Now, it’s nice to be open again to the folks that we serve, who’ve known us for years and who we’ve grown to love,” says Bartlett.

The cost of the damage has not yet been determined.

“We’re thrilled to be open today,” Bartlett says, as she expected it would take longer to get everything done.

The McDougall Cottage historic site will remain open until the middle of December. The venue offers a variety of events including lectures, workshops, and live music.