

Chase Banger and Nicole Lampa, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Two men are in hospital after an early-morning fight near downtown Kitchener.

Though it happened at around 3:45 on Tuesday morning, the incident shut down part of Weber Street near Cameron Street through the morning rush hour.

Around noon, a pool of blood could still be seen on the sidewalk. Police tape sealed an apartment unit nearby.

Officials say that the incident was part of a fight involving the two men.

Police say both men were seriously hurt and required surgery.

"Upon arrival, police did locate two males suffering from stab wounds. They were both transported to hospital. One remains in stable condition and we're just waiting on an update from medical staff regarding the status of the second male," says Const. Ashley Dietrich.

It's not yet known how long Weber will stay closed.

Anyone with information in regard to this fight is asked to contact police.