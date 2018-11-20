Featured
Fight involving knives sends 19-year-old to hospital
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 6:03AM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after a fight broke out in Kitchener Monday evening.
Police say they were called to the area of Overlea Drive around 9 p.m. for a fight involving edged weapons such as knives.
They say up to 10 people were involved in the altercation.
They say the 19-year-old suffered a laceration to the face, but it was considered non-life threatening.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.