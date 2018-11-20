

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after a fight broke out in Kitchener Monday evening.

Police say they were called to the area of Overlea Drive around 9 p.m. for a fight involving edged weapons such as knives.

They say up to 10 people were involved in the altercation.

They say the 19-year-old suffered a laceration to the face, but it was considered non-life threatening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.