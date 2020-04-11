KITCHENER -- A 27-year-old man is facing assault charges after he was involved in two altercations outside a Kitchener grocery store.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Real Canadian Superstore on Highland Road West just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

They say there was a long lineup outside the store in accordance with physical distancing rules.

An altercation broke out between the 27-year-old man and two other people in line.

Police say there were a total of two incidents, which resulted in one person being pushed to the ground.

The man, who has not been identified, has been charged with two counts of assault.

Police say no one required medical attention as a result of the incident.