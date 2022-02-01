NEW MODELLING
Fifth person charged in drug bust in downtown Guelph
Weapons and drugs seized by Guelph police (Supplied/GPS)
Guelph -
A fifth person has been charged with several offences in connection to a weapons and drug bust at a downtown apartment in Guelph.
Members of Guelph police’s Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) and tactical units executed search warrants at the building on Jan. 19 where several weapons and $6,000 in street drugs were seized.
According to a media release by the Guelph Police Service, three people were arrested at the scene at the time of the original drug bust, and a fourth person was arrested a week later.
Police said officers were conducting a separate investigation in the area on Monday “and spotted a female wanted in connection to the seizure.”
A 23-year-old Guelph woman was arrested and charged with several weapons and drugs charges.