

CTV Kitchener





A family of six managed to get out safely of another house fire in Six Nations.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Monday around 1:30 a.m.

Due to the extent of the damage, the family is now without a home.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

This is the fifth residential house fire in the past nine days in Six Nations.

On Friday, a fire ripped through the home of an elected band council member.

Fire and emergency services are asking all residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes.

Six Nations fire crews say they will come and install the alarms for free.