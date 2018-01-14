

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire at a Halton Hills home.

Neighbours spotted the flames around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews rushed to the home on Tenth Line, near Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

But by the time they got there the flames were so intense additional crews hade to be brought in from Mississauga.

It took firefighters several hours to contain the fire.

No one was hurt.